Reynolds went 2-for-5 with two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

Reynolds was one of four Pittsburgh players that recorded at least two knocks in this game, but he was also responsible for two of the team's runs. He delivered an RBI single that scored Adam Frazier in the top of the first, and then he added another RBI single in the fourth, also scoring Frazier. The outfielder has been one of the Pirates' most reliable offensive weapons this season and is hitting .312 with a .931 OPS on the season.