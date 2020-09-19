Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer in a 7-2 loss to the Cardinals in the second game of Friday's doubleheader.

After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in the matinee, Reynolds supplied all of the Pirates' offense in the nightcap with his fifth-inning blast off Daniel Ponce de Leon. It was the first multi-hit performance by the outfielder since Sept. 3, and on the season Reynolds is slashing a miserable .182/.280/.338 with five homers and 16 RBI over 47 games.