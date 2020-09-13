Reynolds went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Royals.

The 25-year-old went deep in the second inning for his fourth homer of the year. Reynolds has struggled to build any momentum at the plate in 2020, and it's fair to wonder if his focus has been fully on the field given that his wife just gave birth to their first child -- since returning from the paternity list Sept. 3 he's reached base safely in eight of nine games, but Reynolds is still only slashing .167/.306/.400 over that stretch.