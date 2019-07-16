Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Post multi-hit results Monday
Reynolds went 3-for-4 with a double in a 7-0 loss to the Cardinals on Monday.
After a 5-for-32 slide, Reynolds has collected five hits in his last eight at-bats. He's hitting .343 with a .428 BABIP. With 267 plate appearances he is now less than 20 PA away from qualifying for the batting title. While the rookie's batting average will likely cool off in the second half, it's interesting to note that he hit better than .300 in each of his four minor league seasons.
