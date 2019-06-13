Reynolds went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, a run and walk in a 6-5 loss to the Braves on Thursday.

The rookie came into Thursday afternoon 1-for-8 in the series versus the Braves, but he raised his average back up to .350 with three hits during the matinee. Reynolds only has five homers, but he's produced 14 doubles and two triples to post a sparking .561 slugging percentage and .964 OPS this season. Although he does not yet qualify for the batting title race, Reynolds leads the Pirates in average and has 23 RBI with 24 runs in 157 at-bats during 2019.