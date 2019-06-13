Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Posts three hits in loss
Reynolds went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, a run and walk in a 6-5 loss to the Braves on Thursday.
The rookie came into Thursday afternoon 1-for-8 in the series versus the Braves, but he raised his average back up to .350 with three hits during the matinee. Reynolds only has five homers, but he's produced 14 doubles and two triples to post a sparking .561 slugging percentage and .964 OPS this season. Although he does not yet qualify for the batting title race, Reynolds leads the Pirates in average and has 23 RBI with 24 runs in 157 at-bats during 2019.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...