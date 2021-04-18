Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk, and three total runs scored in Sunday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Brewers. He was also hit by a pitch.

Reynolds hit a double in the third inning before scoring on Colin Moran's three-run homer. In the seventh, Reynolds restored the Pirates' lead with a two-run shot. He then served as the initial runner in the 10th and scored the last go-ahead run on a double by Moran. Through 68 plate appearances, Reynolds has a .317/.397/.483 slash line with two homers, seven RBI and 11 runs scored. He's 0-for-1 on stolen base attempts, but speed isn't a large part of the outfielder's game.