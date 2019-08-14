Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Racks up three hits in win
Reynolds went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and two walks while scoring three runs in Tuesday's victory over the Angels.
The rookie just keeps hitting, collecting his fourth game of three or more hits in August and raising his league-leading batting average to .338. After hitting .256 in July, he has gone 19-for-44 this month while belting four homers and scoring 15 runs.
