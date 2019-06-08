Reynolds went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in Friday's loss to the Brewers.

Reynolds plated a run in the third on a double to right field, and he struck again in the top of the eighth with another RBI double. He's been impressive at the dish of late despite his team's struggles, recording a base knock in nine of his last 10 contests. Reynolds is slashing .350/.407/.562 with five homers and 20 RBI through 42 games in 2019.