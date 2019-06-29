Reynolds went 3-for-4 with a double and a walk in Friday's 3-2 win over the Brewers.

Reynolds, who raised his batting average to .362, has 20 hits (plus seven walks) in his last 43 at-bats. He went hitless Thursday in his first game back from an HBP suffered Sunday, but then came through with his sixth mult-hit effort in his last 11 contests Friday.