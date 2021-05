Reynolds went 1-for-3 with a double and two walks in a 7-2 win over the Reds on Tuesday.

He reached base seven straight times before grounding out in the seventh inning Tuesday. Reynolds, who ranks second in the majors with 13 doubles, has shown no ill effects from the lower body soreness that caused him to sit out Saturday and Sunday. The outfielder is 4-for-8 with a double and two homers against Wednesday starter, Sonny Gray.