Reynolds is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

The newly acquired Ben Gamel will be filling in for Reynolds, who is likely just getting some routine maintenance for a day game after a night game. Reynolds had been one of the Pirates' top performers in the first two games of the series with Cincinnati, drawing four walks while going 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and a run.