Play

Reynolds (hamstring) remains on the bench Friday against the Reds.

Reynolds left Wednesday's game with hamstring discomfort and didn't take part in Thursday's contest. The Pirates haven't ruled him out for the season, but with just three games left to play, there's certainly a chance Reynolds has already appeared in his final contest of the year. Pablo Reyes remains the starter in center field in his absence, with Jake Elmore again starting in left.

More News
Our Latest Stories