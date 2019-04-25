Reynolds (quadriceps) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks.

After making four consecutive starts in center field to begin his big-league career, Reynolds finds himself on the bench for the second day in a row while he tends to the left quadriceps injury he picked up Tuesday. The Pirates recently returned Gregory Polanco from the injured list to provide reinforcement to a banged-up outfield, but Reynolds could end up on the IL himself if he fails to make meaningful progress in his recovery as the weekend approaches. The Pirates are viewing him as day-to-day for now.