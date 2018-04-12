Reynolds was diagnosed with a fractured hamate bone and will undergo surgery on his left hand Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

There should be a better indication of a timetable for the outfielder's return following the procedure but it's expected that Reynolds will be sidelined for an extended period of time -- around 6-to-8 weeks -- due to this injury. Reynolds was placed on the minor-league disabled list and went to see a hand specialist in Pittsburgh earlier this week when it became apparent that he couldn't take the field for Double-A Altoona.