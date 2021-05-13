Reynolds (lower body) is starting Thursday's game against the Giants.
Reynolds was held out of Wednesday's lineup due to lower-body soreness, but he'll bat third and play center field Thursday. Across his last three games, Reynolds has gone 3-for-7 with two doubles, a run, four walks and two strikeouts.
