Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Returns Wednesday
Reynolds will bat third and play center field in Colorado on Wednesday.
He sat out Tuesday as the Rockies nearly no-hit the Pirates. Reynolds carries a 13-game hitting streak into Wednesday's tilt, during which he's slashing .415/.426/.642 in 54 plate appearances.
