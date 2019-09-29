Play

Reynolds (hamstring) will not play Sunday against the Reds, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh reports.

Reynolds tweaked his hamstring running out a grounder Wednesday against the Cubs. He finishes with an impressive slash line of .314/.377/.503 with 16 homers and 68 RBI in 546 plate appearances. While the 24-year-old may not garner much NL ROY support, he's proven to be one of the bigger surprises in fantasy.

