Reynolds declined to reveal the nature of his injury, but said after Tuesday's game that he isn't dealing with anything major, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Reynolds was scratched from Tuesday's lineup with what Bob Pompeani of KDKA TV reports is a shin injury. It sounds like we will see him back on the field soon. While it's hard to imagine anyone catching Pete Alonso for NL Rookie of the Year, Reynolds is having a tremendous rookie season in his own right, leading all major-league players with at least 200 plate appearances in batting average with a .362 mark.