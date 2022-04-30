Reynolds went 0-for-3 with two walks, two runs scored and a stolen base Friday against the Padres.

Reynolds has been in a slump of late, collecting only three hits across his last 38 plate appearances. However, he has earned six free passes in that span, which was his primary path to making offensive contributions Friday. He still has only six runs scored across 18 games to begin the campaign, and he has not tallied an RBI since April 14.