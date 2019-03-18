The Pirates reassigned Reynolds to their minor-league camp Monday, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

After being sidelined for a week with a left hamstring injury, Reynolds returned to action in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Tigers. He started in right field and finished 1-for-2 with a two-run single before moving to the bench. Now healthy again, Reynolds looks poised to handle an everyday role at Triple-A Indianapolis in 2019.

