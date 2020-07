Reynolds, who primarily batted second in the order last year, is expected to hit from the same spot in the batting order, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Reynolds's wife is expecting, so there's a chance the left fielder could miss several games during the season. He compiled a 4.1 WAR while slashing .314/.377/.503 as a rookie. The switch hitter batted .264 in 157 plate appearances from the right side, leaving room for improvement in his sophomore campaign.