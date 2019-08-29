Reynolds went 0-for-3 against the Phillies on Wednesday.

Reynolds, who had started the team's last 31 games, was removed in the fifth inning with the Pirates on the wrong side of a blowout. Prior to Wednesday, the rookie slashed .342/.409/.600 with seven homers and 17 RBI since last sitting out on July 24. Look for him to return to the lineup Thursday against the Rockies in Colorado.

