Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Seven-game hit streak ends
Reynolds went 0-for-3 against the Phillies on Wednesday.
Reynolds, who had started the team's last 31 games, was removed in the fifth inning with the Pirates on the wrong side of a blowout. Prior to Wednesday, the rookie slashed .342/.409/.600 with seven homers and 17 RBI since last sitting out on July 24. Look for him to return to the lineup Thursday against the Rockies in Colorado.
