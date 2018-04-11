Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Sidelined with wrist sprain
Reynolds is on the minor-leaugue disabled list due to a sprained left wrist, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
It's unclear how the injury was incurred, but it's apparently relatively serious since he had to head to Pittsburgh to see a hand specialist for a second look. No timetable for return has been revealed at this point.
