Reynolds is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Reynolds and Melky Cabrera continue to fight one another for playing time in the outfield, with the latter gaining entry into the lineup for the series finale. The rookie will sit for the second time in three games and may need to continue his hot-hitting ways to ensure Cabrera doesn't run away with a full-time gig in the corner outfield. Through his first 13 games, Reynolds has slashed .366/.395/.585, but he sports an unremarkable 4.7 percent walk rate and has benefited from a .424 BABIP.