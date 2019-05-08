Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Sits out series finale
Reynolds is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
Reynolds and Melky Cabrera continue to fight one another for playing time in the outfield, with the latter gaining entry into the lineup for the series finale. The rookie will sit for the second time in three games and may need to continue his hot-hitting ways to ensure Cabrera doesn't run away with a full-time gig in the corner outfield. Through his first 13 games, Reynolds has slashed .366/.395/.585, but he sports an unremarkable 4.7 percent walk rate and has benefited from a .424 BABIP.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Looking to trade for high-end pitching? Scott White's Trade Chart shows it's something to cherish...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
You don't need to rush out to add Mike Fiers, but you might start getting worried about the...
-
MVP, bust for all 30 teams
Want a lay of the land as we near the quarter-way point in the season? Scott White goes team...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, top picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners/losers
Nick Senzel hit a pair of homers on Monday, and looks like he may be a star in the making.
-
Top 30 IL stashes; Ohtani's return
Your ability to stash Shohei Ohtani in an IL spot is quickly coming to an end, but as Scott...