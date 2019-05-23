Reynolds is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

With a .452 on-base percentage over his last eight games, Reynolds appears to have inched ahead of Melky Cabrera in the competition for the everyday left field job. Cabrera has performed well enough this season to remain relevant in the Pirates' outfield picture, however, so he'll re-enter the lineup for the series finale while Reynolds retreats to the bench following six consecutive starts.