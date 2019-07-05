Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Slowing down at plate
Reynolds went 0-for-4 against the Cubs on Thursday and has one hit in his last 17 at-bats.
He has six hits in 28 at-bats since getting hit on the shin by a pitch June 23. Reynolds' batting average sat at a lofty .362 that day, so it's not surprising that he's cooled off, regardless of circumstance. Gregory Polanco (shoulder) isn't expected back until after the All-Star break, so look for Reynolds and Melky Cabrera to split playing time in the interim. The rookie is slashing .338/.403/.521 with six homers and 29 RBI in 238 plate appearances.
