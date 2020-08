Reynolds went 3-for-5 with a walk and three runs in Friday's 17-13 loss to Detroit.

After starting the season with three hits in his first 30 at-bats, Reynolds is hitting .400 in his last 15 at-bats. The left fielder has contributed with a league-leading four outfield assists but is now back to producing on offense. Reynolds, who holds a .320 career batting average against right-handed pitchers, will face Detroit righty Ivan Nova on Saturday afternoon.