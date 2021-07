Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a hit by pitch in Friday's 4-1 win over the Mets.

Reynolds provided Pittsburgh with some insurance when he went yard in the seventh inning. The All-Star outfielder is already off to a good start in the second half of the season. Overall, he's slashing .305/.391/.530 with 17 homers, 52 RBI, 51 runs scored and three stolen bases through 368 plate appearances.