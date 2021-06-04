Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and one walk Thursday against the Marlins.

Reynolds went yard in the fourth inning to tally his eighth home run of the season. The performance continued his power surge, as he's now homered four times in his last seven games. For the season, Reynolds is hitting .289/.389/.500 with 26 RBI and 32 runs scored.

