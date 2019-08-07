Reynolds went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 4-3 loss against the Brewers on Tuesday.

Although it dropped his average, Reynolds had another productive night, posting his second straight game with a home run. Reynolds has pulled himself out of his July slump, going 10-for-20 (.500) in the last five games and hitting four homers in the past nine contests. He is batting .335 with 11 home runs, 46 RBI, 56 runs and one stolen base in 310 at-bats this season.