Reynolds went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 11-10 win over Cleveland.

He took J.C. Mejia deep in the third inning for his 11th long ball of the year, giving the Pirates a 6-0 lead that eventually grew to 11-1 before Cleveland mounted a late charge. Reynolds has reeled off three straight multi-hit performances, and he's slashing a dynamic .333/.419/.611 through 15 games in June with four homers, a steal, 10 RBI and 10 runs.