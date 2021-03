Reynolds went 1-for-4 with a run and an RBI in an 11-9 loss to Baltimore on Friday.

He moved to center field from his customary left field spot Friday and will likely do so occasionally during the regular season. Reynolds is batting .296 with two homers and five RBI in 27 spring at-bats as he looks to rebound from a disastrous 2020. Prior to last season, the 26-year-old hadn't hit lower than the .300 mark in four pro years.