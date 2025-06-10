Reynolds went 2-for-5 with a three-run triple in Monday's 10-3 win over the Marlins.

It was the second triple of the year from Reynolds, who's beginning to find a groove at the plate after struggling at the plate most of the season. Across his last 21 outings, the 30-year-old outfielder is hitting .338 (26-for-77) with three homers, four doubles, 19 RBI and six runs scored. Reynolds has seven multi-hit games and six multi-RBI efforts during this stretch.