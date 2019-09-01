Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Stays in game Sunday
After consulting with the team's trainer, Reynolds remained in Sunday's game following his involvement in a home plate collision.
It was initially thought that the left fielder would leave the game after he limped off the field with an apparent leg injury and discussed his status with medical personnel. Fortunately, Reynolds shrugged off the injury and actually singled in the next inning. Given Monday's day off, the rookie figures to be fine for Tuesday's home series against the Marlins.
