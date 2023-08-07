Reynolds went 1-for-1 with a two-run homer in Sunday's win over the Brewers.

Reynolds entered as a pinch-hitter in the eighth and sent a two-run blast to right center field in the eighth to put the Pirates up 4-0. Reynolds now has three home runs over his last seven games and is up to 14 on the year. He's found his swing again after some initial struggles coming off the injured list in early July. Reynolds is hitting .384 with seven RBI and seven runs scored over his last 10 games and is slashing .267/.329/.453 with 53 RBI and 52 runs in 417 plate appearances.