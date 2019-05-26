Reynolds went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer against the Dodgers on Sunday.

Part of a four-man outfield rotation, he's hit .319 with five homers in 94 at-bats. The rookie figures to lose playing time when Corey Dickerson (shoulder) returns from his current rehab stint, but he's boosted his stock for 2020 and beyond. Reynolds, who totaled 23 homers in his first three minor-league campaigns, has already hit 10 home runs split between Triple-A and the majors in 2019.

