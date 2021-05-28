Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Cubs.
Reynolds had gone hitless with four strikeouts in seven at-bats to begin the series, but he bounced back in Thursday's series finale with a home run in the fourth inning that put the Pirates on the board. The center fielder is now slashing .292/.386/.474 with five home runs, 28 runs and 19 RBI this season.
More News
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Tough night at office•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Cranks fourth home run•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Three hits against Giants•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Returns to lineup•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Managing minor injury•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Receives breather Wednesday•