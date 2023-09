Reynolds went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Yankees.

Reynolds tagged Luke Weaver for a two-run shot in the first inning to plate Ji Hwan Bae. The long ball was Reynolds 22 of the season and was his third in the past eight days. Over that stretch, Reynolds is 12-for-31 (.387) with 10 total RBI and six runs scored over eight games.