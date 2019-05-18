Reynolds went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-3 win over the Padres.

The homer -- his second of the year -- gave the Pirates a 2-1 lead, and they didn't look back from there. Reynolds has seven RBI and five runs scored in 21 games this season, and he's hitting .309 over 68 at-bats. The rookie is functioning as a fourth outfielder currently, but may be sent back to Triple-A Indianapolis when Corey Dickerson (shoulder) returns.

