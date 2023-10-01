Reynolds is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Reynolds had a .772 OPS over 26 games in September and will head to the bench for Pittsburgh's final game of the season. It was another strong campaign in 2023 for the 28-year-old, who inked an eight-year extension in April and delivered a .790 OPS with 24 homers, 12 steals, 84 RBI and 85 runs in 145 contests.