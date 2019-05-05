Reynolds is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

The recent returns of Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco from the injured list leave one regular spot in the outfield open for Reynolds and Melky Cabrera. While Cabrera was the odd man out Saturday, Reynolds will be forced to the bench in the series finale on the heels of four straight starts. Expect manager Clint Hurdle to ride the hot bat between Cabrera and Reynolds when it comes to determining which of the two garners the bulk of the starts alongside Marte and Polanco.