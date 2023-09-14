Reynolds went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Nationals.

After his 12-game hitting streak ended Tuesday, Reynolds rebounded with a three-hit effort Wednesday, highlighted by a two-run homer off Jackson Rutledge in the fourth inning. Since the start of September, Reynolds is batting .340 (16-for-47) with two homers in 12 games. He's boosted his slash line to .272/.332/.473 with 21 homers, 77 runs scored, 74 RBI and 12 steals through 573 plate appearances this season.