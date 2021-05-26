Reynolds went 0-for-4 with three swinging strikeouts in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Cubs.

The switch-hitter had an uncharacteristically tough night, stranding six base-runners. Prior to Tuesday, Reynolds had slashed .324/.400/.549 with 10 doubles and two homers in 80 May plate appearances. He battled lower body soreness two weeks ago but has started in all of the team's last 11 games.