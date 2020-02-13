Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Will primarily play in left field
Reynolds is set to start in left field following the signing of center fielder Jarrod Dyson, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
Reynolds, a natural center fielder, started at all three outfield spots in 2019 but played mostly in left field (75 starts). He hit a combined .314/.377/.503 in 546 plate appearances as a rookie and will be counted upon to provide production in the middle of Pittsburgh's batting lineup. The switch-hitter has never batted under .300 in any of his four professional seasons. His 21 home runs split between Pittsburgh (16) and Triple-A Indianapolis (5) in 2019 represented a career best.
