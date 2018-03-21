Pirates' Bryce Brentz: Awaiting roster decision
Brentz is still in the running for an Opening Day bench spot, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
A decision on Brentz, who is out of options, may ultimately be decided by whether the Pirates keep an extra pitcher on the roster or go with a position player. Brentz, who's hitting just .216 in 37 at-bats, is competing with Jose Osuna and Jordan Luplow -- both of whom have arguably had better springs but have options remaining. The former Boston property has done little to distinguish himself this spring, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Bucs attempt to slide him through waivers.
More News
-
Pirates' Bryce Brentz: Slow spring start•
-
Pirates' Bryce Brentz: Shipped to Pittsburgh•
-
Red Sox's Bryce Brentz: Favorite to win fourth outfield spot•
-
Red Sox's Bryce Brentz: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Red Sox's Bryce Brentz: Clears waivers, outrighted to minors•
-
Red Sox's Bryce Brentz: Uncertainty entering spring training•
-
Top 10 (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
Gallo has star upside
Joey Gallo can become a star by making the same kind of adjustments that turned Giancarlo Stanton...
-
Reaction: Injury hurts Turner's stock
Justin Turner's wrist injury will cost him most of the first few months of the season, but...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Albies
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: Risers, fallers in ADP
A couple of Mets starting pitchers are moving up and a couple of great saves sources are moving...
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...