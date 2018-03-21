Brentz is still in the running for an Opening Day bench spot, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

A decision on Brentz, who is out of options, may ultimately be decided by whether the Pirates keep an extra pitcher on the roster or go with a position player. Brentz, who's hitting just .216 in 37 at-bats, is competing with Jose Osuna and Jordan Luplow -- both of whom have arguably had better springs but have options remaining. The former Boston property has done little to distinguish himself this spring, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Bucs attempt to slide him through waivers.