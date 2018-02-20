Pirates' Bryce Brentz: Shipped to Pittsburgh
Brentz was traded to Pittsburgh for cash considerations Tuesday.
The Red Sox no longer had room for Brentz on the 40-man roster after signing J.D. Martinez. The 29-year-old outfielder spent the entirety of the 2017 season at Triple-A Pawtucket, hitting .271/.334/.529 with 31 homers in 120 games. He'll fight for a bench spot in Pittsburgh this spring.
