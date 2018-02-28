Brentz, who's competing for a backup outfielder spot, is hitless in his first nine Grapefruit League at-bats.

Along with fellow reserves Jose Osuna, Max Moroff and Jordan Luplow, Brentz is looking to nail down an Opening Day roster spot. Although he's not off to a great start, the Pirates will likely give him plenty of spring playing time as the former Boston property is out of options.

