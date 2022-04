Wilson gave up two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two across 4.1 innings Saturday against the Nationals. He didn't factor into the decision.

Wilson has not been involved in the decision in any of his first two starts of the campaign, but the early signs are not really encouraging -- he has given up multiple runs while failing to throw at least five innings in each of his first two appearances. He owns a 4:4 K:BB over his first 8.1 frames of work in 2022.