Manager Derek Shelton clarified that Wilson will be available out of the bullpen for Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

As recently as Tuesday, Wilson was listed as the Pirates' starting pitcher for Wednesday, but Pittsburgh elected to make a late change. Dillon Peters is now slated to make his first start of the season Wednesday, though Shelton didn't specify whether he would be deployed as a traditional starter or act as more of an opener. Given that Peters hasn't covered more than three innings in any of his five relief appearances this season, he likely won't be able to work deep into Wednesday's contest, so Wilson could still end up picking up multiple innings out of the bullpen regardless of whether he's designated as a primary pitcher.