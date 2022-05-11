Wilson (0-2) took the loss in Tuesday's 11-1 rout at the hands of the Dodgers, surrendering six runs on eight hits and a walk over 2.2 innings. He struck out four.

Little went right for Wilson or Pittsburgh in this one, as the right-hander found himself in a 2-0 hole before the top of the first inning was done. Wilson needed 70 pitches (44 strikes) to get eight outs, and he has yet to complete five innings in any of his starts this season. He'll take a 5.82 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 20:10 K:BB through 21.2 innings into his next outing.